Fire in Rohingya camp in B’desh guts more than 1,000 shelters

Cox Bazar: A fire raced through a crammed camp of Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh’s southern coastal district of Cox’s Bazar, gutting more than 1,000 shelters and leaving thousands homeless, a fire official and the United Nations said on Sunday. The fire broke out around midnight on Saturday at Kutupalong camp in Ukhiya and spread quickly, fanned by strong winds, Shafiqul Islam, head of the Ukhiya Fire Station, told The Associated Press.

No casualties were reported, he said. “The fire was big, and it destroyed about 1,040 shelters in the camp,” he said. “We took about two hours to get the blaze under control, engaging 10 fire units from Ukhiya and other stations in the district.”

An AP reporter at the scene said that thousands of refugees rushed to a nearby open field with their belongings as the fire started spreading aggressively during the early hours on Sunday.

“We are suffering from the cold severely, facing a difficult situation. Currently, we are sitting by a stream with my grandchildren after narrowly escaping a life-threatening situation. Our homes have been destroyed by the fire.” said Zuhura Begum.