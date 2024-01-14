Fire from Lebanon kills 2 Israeli civilians

Jerusalem: Two civilians were killed in northern Israel on Sunday after an anti-tank missile fired from Lebanon hit their home in a town near the border, raising new concerns of a second conflict erupting against the backdrop of the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

The deadly strike came on the 100th day of a conflict between Israel and Hamas that has killed nearly 24,000

Palestinians, devastated vast swaths of Gaza, driven around 85 per cent of its 2.3 million residents from their homes

and pushed a quarter of the population into starvation.

The war was triggered by Hamas’ October 7 surprise attack into southern Israel in which militants killed some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and took around 250 hostages, around half of whom are still in captivity.