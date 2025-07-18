Fire at shopping centre in Iraq kills over 60 people

Kut: A fire engulfed a newly opened shopping centre in eastern Iraq, killing more than 60 people, including children, Iraqi officials said Thursday.

Civil defense teams rescued more than 45 people who became trapped when the fire broke out late

Wednesday in the city of Kut in Wasit province, the Interior Ministry said in a statement. Others are still missing, according to the state-run Iraqi News Agency.

Photographs and videos on local media showed the five-story Corniche Hypermarket Mall engulfed in flames only a week after it had opened.

While the cause of the fire is still under investigation, officials and

residents alleged that a lack of fire safety measures in the building contributed to the scale of the tragedy.

Iraq’s Interior Ministry said in a statement that 61 people died in the shopping center fire, most of them from suffocation. Among the dead were 14 charred bodies that remain unidentified, it said.

The fire was deeply painful for the community, said 60-year-old Kut resident Abdul Redha Thahab.

“My friend and neighbor’s family, who lived right next to my house — a family of six, the husband, his wife, their two daughters, and two young children — all perished in the fire,” he said.

Provincial Gov. Mohammed al-Miyahi declared three days of mourning. He said legal cases were filed against the building owner and shopping center owner, but did not specify what the

charges were.