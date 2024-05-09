Fire at Lahore inte’l airport damages immigration system

Lahore: A fire broke out at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport in Pakistan’s Punjab province on Thursday, damaging the entire immigration system and bringing flight operations to a standstill.

According to the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), the fire erupted due to a short circuit in the ceiling of the immigration counter.

“The firefighters and rescue teams quickly reached the spot and managed to control the fire with no loss of life reported,” it said, adding that the

passengers present at the immigration area were rescued and shifted to the domestic lounge.

The entire immigration system was damaged due to fire.

The CAA said the fire incident caused a delay in Hajj, international and domestic flights.

“The airport staff is conducting manual immigration of passengers,” it said.

Meanwhile, taking notice of the fire incident at the immigration area at Lahore airport, Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has sought a detailed report and ordered a thorough investigation of the

incident.