Finland announces $217 million more in aid to war-torn Ukraine

Warsaw: Finland on Thursday announced a new arms package for Ukraine amounting to around 200 million euros ($217 million) and pledged more defense cooperation with Kyiv.

The aid package for Ukraine involves artillery ammunition, “which is in great need right now,” said Finland’s Defence Minister Antti Häkkänen as he signed a memorandum of understanding alongside his Ukrainian counterpart Rustem Umerov. Finland’s Defence Ministry said other contents of the aid package would not be divulged at this time. The areas of closer cooperation include information exchange, research and innovation, ammunition production and so on.