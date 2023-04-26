Fighting in Sudan eclipses new truce as aid groups raise alarm

Sudanese and foreigners streamed out of the capital of Khartoum and other battle zones, as fighting Tuesday shook a new three-day truce brokered by the United States and Saudi Arabia.

Aid agencies raised increasing alarm over the crumbling humanitarian situation in a country reliant on outside help.

A series of short ceasefires the past week have either failed outright or brought only intermittent lulls in the fighting that has raged between forces loyal to the country's two top generals since April 15.

The lulls have been enough for dramatic evacuations of hundreds of foreigners by air and land, which continued Tuesday.

But they have brought no relief to millions of Sudanese caught in the crossfire, struggling to find food, shelter and medical care as explosions, gunfire and looters wreck their neighbourhoods.

In a country where a third of the population of 46 million already needed humanitarian assistance, multiple aid agencies have had to suspend operations and dozens of hospitals have been forced to shut down.

The U.N. refugee agency said it was gearing up for potentially tens of thousands of people fleeing into neighbouring countries.

Calls for negotiations to end the crisis in Africa's third-largest nation have been ignored.

For many Sudanese, the departure of diplomats, aid workers and other foreigners and the closure of embassies are terrifying signs that international powers expect the mayhem to only worsen.

Thousands of Sudanese have been fleeing Khartoum and its neighbouring city of Omdurman. Bus stations in the capital were packed Tuesday morning with people who had spent the night there in hopes of getting on a departing bus.

Drivers increased prices, sometimes tenfold, for routes to the border crossing with Egypt or the eastern Red Sea city of Port Sudan. Fuel prices have skyrocketed, to 67 a gallon from 4.20, and prices for food and water have doubled in many cases, the Norwegian Refugee Council said.

Those lucky enough to reach the border crossings face additional hardships.

Moaz al-Ser, a teacher, arrived at the Arqin border crossing with Egypt early Tuesday with his wife and three children after a harrowing trip from Omdurman. They were among hundreds of families who were waiting to be processed.

Many had spent the night in an open area near the border.

"The crossing point is overwhelmed and authorities on both sides don't have the capacity to handle such a growing number of arrivals," he said. The new 72-hour cease-fire, announced by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken was to last until late Thursday night, extending a nominal three-day truce over the weekend. The Sudanese military, commanded by Gen. Abdel Fattah Burhan, and the rival Rapid Support Forces, a paramilitary group led by Gen. Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, said Tuesday they would observe the cease-fire.

In separate announcements, they said Saudi Arabia played a role in the negotiations. But fighting continued, with explosions, gunfire and the roar of warplanes overhead around the capital region.

"They stop only when they run out of ammunition," Omdurman resident Amin Ishaq said.

Al-Roumy, a medical facility in Omdurman, said it suspended its services after it was hit by a shell Tuesday.

"They don't respect cease-fires," said Atiya Abdalla Atiya, a senior figure in the Sudan Doctors' Syndicate, a group that monitors casualties.

Dr. Bushra Ibnauf Sulieman, a Sudanese-American physician who headed the Faculty of Medicine at the University of Khartoum, was stabbed to death outside his home, the Doctors' Syndicate said. He had practiced medicine for many years in the United States, where his children reside, but had returned to Sudan to train doctors.

Colleagues said he had been treating those wounded in the fighting in recent days and that it was not known who killed him.

The World Heath Agency meanwhile expressed concern that one of the warring parties had seized control of the central public health laboratory in Khartoum.

"That is extremely, extremely dangerous because we have polio isolates in the lab. We have measles isolates in the lab. We have cholera isolates in the lab," Dr. Nima Saeed Abid, the WHO representative in Sudan, told a U.N. briefing in Geneva by video call from Port Sudan.