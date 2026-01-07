Fifth anniversary of Jan 6 attack brings fresh division to Capitol

WASHINGTON: Five years ago, outside the White House, the outgoing President Donald Trump told a crowd of his supporters to head to the Capitol — “and I’ll be there with you” — in protest as Congress was affirming the 2020 election victory for Democrat Joe Biden.

A short time later, the world watched as the seat of US power descended into chaos, and democracy hung in the balance.

On the fifth anniversary of Jan. 6, 2021, there is no official event to memorialise what happened that day, when the mob made its way down Pennsylvania Avenue, battled police at the Capitol barricades and stormed inside, as lawmakers fled. The political parties refuse to agree on a shared history of the events, which were broadcast around the globe. And the official plaque honouring the police who defended the Capitol has never been hung.

Instead, Trump will meet privately with House Republicans at the Kennedy Centre.