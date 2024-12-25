FIA: 2 Pak pilots served PIA for several years with fake degrees

Lahore: Pakistan’s Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Tuesday said two Pakistani pilots served PIA, the national flag career, for several years on fake degrees.

Kashan Aijaz Dodhy and Mohsin Ali, who were inducted into Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) in 1995 and 2006, respectively, were booked in 2022 after an audit revealed a good number of PIA employees were appointed based on fake degrees.

During the investigation, the FIA found the degrees of both pilots fake.

Dodhy and Ali quit the PIA in 2019 and 2014, respectively.

A case was initiated against both pilots, air hostess Nazia Naheed, and data operator Arif Tarar for getting jobs in PIA with fake degrees.

“All four on Monday confessed to furnishing fake degrees to get appointed or promoted in the PIA before the special court of FIA,” an official said.