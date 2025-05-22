Fewer study, work visas lead to halving in net migration in 2024

London: Fewer work and study visas contributed to a near-halving in net migration into the UK — the number of people moving to the UK minus the number of those moving abroad — in 2024, official figures showed Thursday.

The Office for National Statistics said the figure stood at an estimated 431,000 in the year, down 49.9 per cent from 860,000 a year earlier. That’s the biggest percentage decline since the height of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, and the largest numerical drop for any 12-month period.

Britain has relied on people coming into the country legally to contribute to economic growth, certainly in the decades after World War II, when millions arrived to help rebuild the country. And for years, it wasn’t much of a political issue and on the periphery of debate.

But it has become a politically toxic issue over the past 20 years or so, and played a key role in the Brexit vote of 2016, when Britain voted to leave the European Union. Membership of the EU comes with the obligation to offer free movement to all citizens of the 27-country bloc.

But immigration figures have gone up, not down, post-Brexit. The anti-immigration party Reform UK won big in recent local elections and is ahead in many opinion polls. Its argument is that too-high immigration is impacting on public services, housing and societal cohesion as a whole.

The figures released Thursday do not include those arriving in the UK by unauthorised means to seek asylum, many in flimsy, small boats across the English Channel.