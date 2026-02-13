Federal authorities announce an end to immigration crackdown in Minnesota

Minneapolis: The immigration crackdown in Minnesota that led to mass detentions, protests and two deaths is coming to an end, border czar Tom Homan said Thursday.

“As a result of our efforts here Minnesota is now less of a sanctuary state for criminals,” Homan said at a news conference. “I have proposed and President Trump has concurred, that this surge operation conclude,” he continued.

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement launched Operation Metro Surge on December 1.

Federal authorities say the sweeps focused on the Minneapolis-St Paul metro area have led to the arrest of more than 4,000 people. While the Trump administration has called those arrested “dangerous criminal illegal aliens,” many people with no criminal records, including children and US citizens, have also been detained.

Democratic Governor Tim Walz said Tuesday that he expected Operation Metro Surge to end in “days, not weeks and months,” based on his conversations with senior Trump administration officials.