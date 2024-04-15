FBI opens criminal investigation into Baltimore bridge collapse

New York: The FBI has opened a criminal investigation into the deadly Baltimore bridge collapse incident that will also look into

whether the crippled ship, mostly manned by Indians, left the key US port “knowing the vessel had serious systems problems,” authorities said on Monday.

The 2.6-km-long, four-lane Francis Scott Key Bridge over the Patapsco River collapsed on March 26 after the 984-foot ship ‘Dali’ collided against it.

The crew onboard the ship, which apparently lost power, included 20 Indians and one Sri Lankan.