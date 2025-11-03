Famine spreads to two regions in war-torn Sudan, including Darfur

Cairo: Famine has spread to two regions of war-torn Sudan, including a major city in Darfur where paramilitary fighters have been rampaging the past week, a global hunger monitoring group said Monday, marking the latest crisis in a war that has created the world’s largest humanitarian disaster.

The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification, or IPC, said famine has been detected in the Darfur city of el-Fasher and the city of Kadugli in South Kordofan province. Twenty other areas in Darfur and Kordofan are also at risk of famine, according to the IPC report.

El-Fasher had been under siege by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces for 18 months, cutting off much of the food and other supplies to tens of thousands of people inside.