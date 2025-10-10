Families of Israeli hostages, mired in anguish, erupt into joy as freedom nears for captives

Tel Aviv: For 24 months, it’s been Israel’s ground zero of anguish, uncertainty, torment and despair.

But early Thursday, the central Tel Aviv area that’s become known as Hostages Square was a burst of unfettered jubilation.

A Champagne bottle was popped open to cheers from the crowd. Sweets were doled out. Tears of joy mixed with laughter and long embraces as the news sunk in: The struggle to free Israeli captives held in Gaza appears to finally be coming to a close.

“Matan is coming home!” yelled Einav Zangauker, arguably the most prominent face of the 2-year-long campaign to free the hostages, referring to her captive son. Her arms raised to the sky, she shouted out “Thank you!” as a crowd of supporters, families of hostages, and former hostages freed earlier in the war filled the square.

“I want to smell his smell,” she told reporters of her son. “If I have one dream, it is seeing Matan sleep in his own bed.”

After their loved ones were kidnapped in Hamas’ Oct 7, 2023, attack that sparked the war, the families of hostages have been thrust into a thankless battle for their

freedom.