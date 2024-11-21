‘Failure is not an option’, says UN climate chief

Baku: UN climate chief Simon Stiell on Thursday issued a strong call for global unity and ambition to secure a groundbreaking finance goal to support climate action in the developing world, saying, “Failure is not an option.”

As negotiators raced against time to resolve outstanding issues related to the critical objective of COP29, Stiell said a major push was needed to bring discussions to the finishing line.

“It might jeopardise both near-term action, and ambition in the preparation of the new national climate action plans, with potential devastating impacts as irreversible tipping points are getting closer,” he said.

On draft climate finance text released earlier in the morning, the UN climate chief said that despite areas of convergence, significant differences remain. “A surge in finance is essential: To ensure all parties can deliver new national plans aligned with 1.5 degrees – as they must,” he said.

Stiell warned that delays at COP29 could complicate the road to COP30 in Brazil next year.

“This COP must deliver justice in the face of climate catastrophe,” he urged.

Stiell asked countries to come together, soften hard lines, and navigate a path through their differences.

“Keep your eyes on the bigger picture. Never forget what is at stake,” he said.

The COP29 presidency issued a draft text on the new climate finance package for the developing world on Thursday morning. It has shrunk from 25 pages to 10, but the major sticking points remain.