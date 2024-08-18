‘Extreme heat at Colorado airshow sickens about 100 people with 10 hospitalised’
Washington: Extreme heat at a Colorado airshow caused about 100 people to seek emergency treatment and sent 10 people to area hospitals on Saturday, officials said.
The majority of patients were treated by emergency personnel onsite at the Pikes Peak Regional Airshow, the Colorado Springs Fire Department said in a statement posted on social media. Colorado Springs Fire Chief Randy Royal said the “quick actions” of organisers and emergency officials prevented serious injuries at event.
Next Story