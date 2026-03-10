Explosives thrown near NYC mayor’s house probed as ‘ISIS-related terrorism’

New York: New York City’s police commissioner said Monday that authorities are investigating whether men who brought improvised explosive devices to a protest outside New York City’s mayoral residence were inspired by ISIS.

The devices, which did not explode, were hurled during raucous counterprotests Saturday near Gracie Mansion during a “Stop the Islamic Takeover of New York City” event led by the far right activist Jake Lang. Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said the explosives could have caused serious injury or death.

Two people are in custody for their alleged roles in the confrontation.agencies