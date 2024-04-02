Explosion of unearthed mine by children in Af village results in nine deaths

ISLAMABAD: An old land mine found by children in eastern Afghanistan exploded while they were playing with it, killing nine children, a Taliban spokesman said Monday.

The mine, which the children found near their village in Gero district in Ghazni province, was from decades ago, said Hamidullah Nisar, director of the Taliban’s information and culture department in Ghazni. He said the explosion Sunday killed five boys and four girls who were 5 to 10 years old.

Afghanistan has suffered from decades of war and remains highly dangerous for children who collect scrap metal to sell

to support their families. Many are killed or maimed when

they come across unexploded ordinance.