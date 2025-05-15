Explosion at chemical plant near Seville

Madrid: An explosion at a chemical plant near Seville sent a huge pillar of smoke over the city and

prompted Spanish authorities to urge nearby residents to stay indoors, but no one was reported injured, emergency services said Wednesday.

Officials recommended that local residents close their windows to stop smoke fumes from entering their homes.

The explosion occurred midday in an industrial park in Alcalá de Guadaíra, located about 20 minutes to the east of Seville’s city centre.

A thick plume of black smoke formed above the building which contained chemical products. Emergency services immediately cleared personnel from the plant site.