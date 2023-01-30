Millennium Post
World

Exercise restraint: US to Israel-Palestinians

BY Agencies30 Jan 2023 4:58 PM GMT

Cairo: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged Israel and the Palestinians on Monday to exercise restraint and ease tensions amid a spike in violence that has put the region on edge.

Speaking in Cairo, just hours ahead of a two-day visit to Jerusalem and the West Bank, Blinken said it is imperative for both sides to work to de-escalate tensions that have soared since last week in what he called “a new and horrifying surge in violence” and prompted severe responses from each.

Agencies

