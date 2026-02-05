Ex-prince Andrew exits royal home as Epstein files rock UK politics

London: Former prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor exited the Royal Lodge on Windsor Castle estate as shocking disclosures from late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s controversial files continued to pile pressure across UK political circles on Wednesday.

Andrew, the 65-year-old brother of King Charles III, was to vacate his residence on the 77-year-old monarch’s royal estate as part of the stripping of all his titles last year, with further allegations this week of inappropriate conduct hastening that move.

Buckingham Palace sources confirmed the exit even as UK police admitted assessing new information linked with the former Duke of York.

“We are aware of reports about a woman said to have been taken to an address in Windsor in 2010 for sexual purposes. We are assessing the information in line with our established procedures,” a Thames Valley Police spokesperson said.

“We take any reports of sexual crimes extremely seriously and encourage anyone with information to come forward. At this time, these allegations have not been reported to Thames Valley Police by either the lawyer or their client,” the spokesperson said.