Ex-Prez Moon terms bribery indictment as ‘unjust’

Seoul: Former South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Friday called his indictment on bribery charges “unjust”, accusing prosecutors of abusing their power in what he called a politically motivated investigation.

Moon’s comments came a day after prosecutors in the southern city of Jeonju announced his indictment over allegations that a budget airline gave his son-in-law a lucrative no-show job during his presidency.

Meeting with National Assembly speaker Woo Won-shik, Moon said he feels that prosecutors are “pushing forward in a predetermined direction, no matter what” and that his case was an example of “how politicised the prosecution has become and how prosecutorial power is being abused”.

Moon’s indictment adds to a long list of South Korean leaders who have faced criminal allegations or scandals near the end of their terms or after leaving office. On June 3, South Korea will hold a

presidential election.