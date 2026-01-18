Ex-PM Deuba moves to SC over new faction of party

KATHMANDU: Former Prime Minister of Nepal Sher Bahadur Deuba on Sunday filed a writ at the apex court against the Election Commission for officially recognising the Gagan Thapa-led Nepali Congress.

Leaders of the Deuba faction, including acting president Purna Khadka, reached the Supreme Court to file the writ on behalf of the former PM, who is also the former president of Nepali Congress (NC), according to senior leader of the party Prakash Man Singh.

In the writ filed by NC leaders, the Election Commission (EC), the newly elected president of the NC, Gagan Thapa, and Vice President Bishwo Prakash Sharma are made defendants.

NC claimed that the official recognition given to the Gagan Thapa-led Nepali Congress by the EC was against the party’s stature.

Thapa was elected president of Nepali Congress through the Special General Convention held in Kathmandu from January 11 to 14.