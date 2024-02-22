Ex-Pak PM Imran Khan’s party to hold organisational polls on Mar 3

ailed former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan’s beleaguered party will conduct fresh organisational elections on March 3, a senior leader announced on Thursday, months after the election commission annMulled a previous intra-party poll.

Earlier this month, intra-party polls of the 71-year-old former-cricketer-turned-politician’s PTI were postponed after top party leadership asserted that it could “divert” attention from the February 8 general elections.

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Khan said that the decision to conduct fresh intra-party polls had been made in the light of instructions from the party founder Imran Khan.

“The intra-party elections will take place on March 3 and this time Ali Zafar will be our candidate for chairman,” he said while addressing a press conference.