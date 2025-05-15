Ex-Pak PM Imran Khan to undergo polygraph test

Lahore: A Pakistani anti-terrorism court has allowed police to conduct polygraph and photogrammetric tests of jailed former PM Imran Khan in cases related to the May 9 violence, an official said on Thursday.

The tests will be conducted for 12 terrorism cases against Khan related to the violent protests which erupted on May 9, 2023, after his arrest by paramilitary Rangers from the IHC premises. “ATC-I Judge Manzer Ali Gill accepted the request of the prosecution on Wednesday and allowed police to conduct polygraph and photogrammetric tests of Imran Khan within 12 days at Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi in 12 terrorism cases, including attack on the Lahore Corps Commander House known as Jinnah House,” a court official said on Thursday.