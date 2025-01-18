Ex-Pak PM Imran Khan, his wife sentenced to 14 & 7 years

Islamabad: A Pakistani court on Friday sentenced jailed former prime minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi to 14 and seven years in prison respectively after finding them guilty of corruption in the 190 million pounds al-Qadir Trust case.

Judge Nasir Javed Rana of the anti-corruption court announced the verdict in a makeshift court set up in Adila jail where Khan is currently lodged. Khan is facing dozens of cases after he lost a trust vote in Parliament in 2022.

Khan has been convicted for "corrupt practices" and "misuse of authority", while his wife has been convicted for "involvement in illegal activities".

Khan, who has been jailed since August 2023, was also fined Rs 1 million and Bibi half a million rupees. Failure to pay the fine will entail an additional six months of imprisonment for Khan and three months for Bibi. The court also ordered the confiscation of the land of Al-Qadir University set up by them.

Bibi was arrested from the court after the sentencing.

Supporters and leaders of Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party staged a protest outside Parliament House, held placards, and chanted slogans, demanding his release.

“Today's verdict has tarnished the reputation of the judiciary In this case, neither I benefited nor the government lost. I don't want any relief and will face all cases," Khan was quoted as saying by his party.

“A dictator is doing all this," he said. PTI leaders strongly denounced the verdict, terming it “unjust”, “shameful,” and a case of “political victimisation.”

PTI chairman Gohar Khan said, “The behaviour of the court has been unjust. Khan sahib has not benefitted from a single rupee from this matter.”

PTI lawyer Faisal Chaudhry termed the decision “political use of the National Accountability Bureau”.

Another party leader, Shibli Faraz, argued that Khan and Bibi were not beneficiaries of the alleged transactions. He contended that they were being punished for founding the Al-Qadir University, which aimed to promote the teachings of the Prophet.

"Those who looted the country walk free, while sincere leaders face jail," said Faraz, while reaffirming to challenge the verdict.