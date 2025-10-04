Ex-Pak PM Imran Khan being kept in ‘solitary confinement’

Lahore: Pakistan’s incarcerated former prime minister Imran Khan has been in a ‘solitary confinement’ and his cell door remains shut at all times, his party alleged on Friday, calling such a treatment “unlawful”.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supremo has been in jail since August, 2023, in multiple cases against him. He is currently lodged in the Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi.

“Unlike the rest of the prisoners, the cell door of Imran Khan remains shut at all times and he is denied any human contact,” the PTI said.“Both Mr Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi are held in solitary confinement,” it said, questioning what “greater form of psychological torture” can there be than placing someone in solitary confinement and denying him or her basic facilities provided to ordinary prisoners.

The PTI said that Khan’s meetings with visitors are suspended for days at a stretch, and his television has been disconnected for the

past seven months, a facility available to prisoners.