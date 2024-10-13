Ex-Maldives Prez Solih questions Muizzu govt’s past objections

Male: Former Maldivian president Ibrahim Mohamed Solih on Saturday criticised the ruling administration and President Mohammad Muizzu on his decision to proceed with the same agreements that his party PNC described as a national security threat during the 2023 presidential campaign.

Muizzu, who returned from a five-day state visit to India last week, has expressed gratitude for India’s financial assistance and its consistent support, especially during challenging times. Pro-China Muizzu had assumed office last November riding on the back of an aggressive ‘India Out’ campaign. Within hours of taking oath, he had asked India to repatriate its military personnel from the three platforms in the archipelagic nation. During the presidential campaign in 2023, he had been a severe critic of India and objected to several of the projects being done with the help of the Indian government.

After mutual agreement, close to 90 personnel were repatriated by May

10 this year.

Solih said that Muizzu expressed support for several Maldives-India initiatives incepted during the Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP) administration.