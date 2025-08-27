Ex- labour union leader elected as Lithuania’s new Prime Minister

Vilnius: Lithuania’s parliament on Tuesday elected a former labour union leader and relative political newcomer as the country’s new prime minister, weeks after her predecessor resigned following investigations into his business

dealings.

Lawmakers approved Inga Ruginiene, 44, as the new head of government by 78 votes

to 35. Ruginiene, a former head of Lithuania’s labour union confederation, joined the centre-left Social Democratic Party just before a general election last year and then served as minister for social affairs and labour under Prime Minister Gintautas Paluckas, who resigned at the end of July after less than a year in office.

Paluckas had been dogged by media investigations into his business and financial dealings. Several media outlets published investigations in July regarding his past and present ventures and alleged mishandlings, including ones more than a decade ago.