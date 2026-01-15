European troops arrive in Greenland

NUUK: Troops from several European countries, including France, Germany, Norway and Sweden, are arriving in Greenland to help boost the Arctic island’s security after talks between representatives of Denmark, Greenland and the US on Wednesday highlighted “fundamental disagreement” between the Trump administration and European allies.

“The first French military elements are already en route” and “others will follow,” French President Emmanuel Macron announced Wednesday, as French authorities said about 15 French soldiers from the mountain infantry unit were already in Nuuk for a military exercise.

Germany will deploy a reconnaissance team of 13 personnel to Greenland on Thursday, its Defense Ministry said.

Denmark announced it would increase its military presence in Greenland, with NATO allies joining them, just as the Danish and Greenlandic foreign ministers met with White House representatives on Wednesday in Washington to discuss US President Donald Trump’s intentions to take over the island.