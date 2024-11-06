European summit will focus on how to accommodate Trump during his 2nd term

Budapest: Dozens of European leaders will be assessing a new global outlook on Thursday, during a one-day summit bound to centre on the dread of many and the joy of a few in the wake of the election of Donald Trump as the next US president that could have far-reaching consequences for the continent.

During his election campaign, Trump has threatened anything from a trade war with Europe, a withdrawal of NATO commitments to a fundamental shift of support for Ukraine in its war with Russia — all issues that could have groundbreaking consequences for nations across Europe, especially the 27-nation European Union (EU).

It was already beyond doubt that the trans-Atlantic relationship would change after Tuesday’s vote. But under a Democratic president, that was expected to be gradual. Under Trump’s second presidency, it might be politically seismic.

And for the EU, where populist and hard-right forces have already cracked open fissures with the political establishment, the election of Trump can only embolden them further.

For summit host and ardent Trump fan, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor

Orban, Wednesday marked a beautiful day — even if EU relations were extremely turbulent during his first 2017-2021 presidency.

“I see a brilliant victory. Perhaps the biggest comeback and giant struggle in Western political history,” Orban exuded. “For the world, it means the hope for peace.”

Serbia’s populist leader Aleksandar Vucic was also a high-profile guest at Thursday’s summit in the Hungarian capital and was equally gushing.

“Serbia is committed to cooperation with the USA on stability, prosperity and peace,” Vucic said.

The EU had prepared for months for a potential

return of Trump, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen congratulated

him once his victory became clear. She said that the EU and the United States “are more than just allies. We are bound by a true partnership between our people, uniting 800 million citizens.”

“Let us work together on a transatlantic partnership that continues to deliver for our citizens. Millions

of jobs and billions in trade and investment on each side of the Atlantic depend on the dynamism and stability of our economic relationship,

she said.