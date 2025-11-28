European Space Agency boosts budget to catch up in space race

Berlin: The European Space Agency said Thursday it would increase its budget for the next three years to almost 22.1 billion euros ($25.6 billion).

Ahead of two-day agency conference starting Thursday in the German city of Bremen, ESA Director General Josef Aschbacher had expressed concern that Europe could be left behind in space travel if it didn’t invest more money, German news agency dpa reported.

On Thursday, Aschbacher thanked ESA’s 23 European member states for their contributions. “I think the message that Europe must catch up and get involved in order to literally give wings to Europe’s future through space travel was taken very seriously by our ministers,” he said. Germany, one of ESA’s main financial contributors, said it plans to significantly increase its budget for the agency to more than 5 billion euros. “Last time it was just under 3.5 billion, this time we have set ourselves a target of 5 billion,” German Space Minister Dorothee Bar said at a meeting of the agency’s ministerial council.

On the sidelines of the meeting, Aschbacher also said that ESA was hoping that a European could fly to the moon in the future as part of the US space agency NASA’s Artemis program, dpa reported.