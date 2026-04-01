European ministers in Ukraine for Bucha atrocities anniversary

Kyiv: European foreign ministers visited Ukraine on Tuesday to mark the fourth anniversary of atrocities committed in a town near Kyiv by Russia’s invading forces.

With US-led efforts to end the war on hold and Washington’s attention gripped by the conflict in the Middle East, European governments are keen to keep a spotlight on the continent’s biggest land war in decades, now in its fifth year.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he would hold a video call on Wednesday about ways to end Russia’s invasion, with American negotiators as well as NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte joining in. Washington’s representatives will include Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner, and US Sen. Lindsey Graham, he said. The talks have yielded no breakthroughs on key issues so far.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s long-range drones hammered Russian oil facilities in the Baltic Sea Monday night for the fifth time in just over a week, as Kyiv tries to prevent Moscow from profiting off its oil exports amid an energy crisis, prompted by the Iran war, and a temporary US waiver on Russian oil sanctions.