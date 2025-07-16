European diplomats discuss deal with Israel to increase Gaza aid

Brussels: Europe’s top diplomats are assessing a new deal with Israel to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza, according to Kaja Kallas, the European Union’s foreign policy chief.

Foreign ministers from the EU’s 27-member nations are meeting

Tuesday in Brussels in the wake of a new aid deal for Gaza largely forged by Kallas and Israeli foreign

minister Gideon Saar, who met with EU leaders on Monday, to allow desperately needed food and fuel into the coastal enclave of 2.3 million people who have endured more than 21 months of war.

“We have reached a common understanding with Israel to really improve the situation on the ground, but it’s not about the

paper, but actually implementation of the paper,” Kallas said before the meeting of the Foreign Affairs Council.

“As long as it hasn’t really improved, then we haven’t all done enough,” she said, before calling for a ceasefire.

European nations like Ireland and Spain have increasingly called for the EU’s ties with Israel to be reassessed in the wake of the

war in Gaza.agencies