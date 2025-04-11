Europe vows to drum up a surge of ‘record military boost’ for Ukraine

brussels: European countries vowed on Friday to sends billions of dollars in further funding to help Ukraine keep fighting Russia’s invasion, as a US envoy pursued peace efforts in a trip to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin amid growing questions about the Kremlin’s willingness to stop the more than three-year war.

After chairing a meeting of Ukraine’s Western backers in Brussels, British Defence Secretary John Healey said that new pledges of military aid totalled over 21 billion euros ($24 billion), “a record boost in military funding for Ukraine, and we are also surging that support to the frontline fight”.

Healey gave no breakdown of that figure, and Ukraine has in the past complained that some countries repeat old offers at such pledging conferences or fail to deliver real arms and ammunition worth the money they promise.

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte said last week that Ukraine’s backers have provided around USD 21 billion so far in the first three months of this year. European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said Friday that more than $26 billion have been committed.

In Moscow, meanwhile, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that US President Donald Trump’s envoy Steve Witkoff was in Russia and would meet with Putin in St. Petersburg. Witkoff, who has been pressing the Kremlin to accept a truce, initially met with Putin envoy Kirill Dmitriev, footage released by Russian media showed.

Ahead of the “contact group” meeting at NATO headquarters, Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umerov said a key issue was strengthening his country’s air defences.

Standing alongside Healey at the end of it, Umerov described the meeting as “productive, effective and efficient”, and said that it produced “one of the largest” packages of assistance Ukraine has received. “We’re thankful to each nation that has provided this support,” he said.

Britain said that in a joint effort with Norway just over $580 million would be spent to provide hundreds of thousands of military drones, radar systems and anti-tank mines, as well as repair and maintenance contracts to keep Ukrainian armoured vehicles on the battlefield. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has renewed his appeals for more Patriot systems since 20 people were killed a week ago, including nine children, when a Russian missile tore through apartment buildings and blasted a playground in his home town.