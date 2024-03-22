EU to impose tariffs on Russian grain, fearing Moscow will use exports as weapon of war

Brussels: The European Commission wants to prevent Russia from using farm products as a tool to wreak havoc on the EU market and is moving to impose tariffs on grain imports from Russia and Belarus.

The tariffs are also aimed at denying Russia revenue, because they will effectively suppress exports to the EU, the commission said.

Imports of cereals, oilseeds and derived products from Russia and its Belarus ally are just about 1 per cent of the overall size of the EU market, with domestic suppliers providing the bulk.

But with angry famers already worried by the increase of cheap Ukrainian

imports, the EU fears Russia will be encouraged to take advantage of the tense situation to further destabilize the 27-nation bloc.

“This shortfall in supply will be filled

partially by EU’s domestic production and, therefore, benefit EU farmers who will be able to sell in the EU,” the commission said.

“In addition, the shortfall is expected to be partially filled by imports from third countries which traditionally supply the EU market such as the US, Brazil, Ukraine, Serbia, or Argentina.”

EU imports of cereals, oilseeds and derived products from Russia including wheat, maize, and sunflower meal were 4.2 million metric tons in 2023, worth 1.3 billion euros. In comparison, EU suppliers provide 300 million metric tons per year.

The tariffs are designed to be high enough to discourage Russian imports.

Under the European Commission’s plan, which can be adopted quickly since it only requires

around two thirds of member countries to agree, the duties will either reach 95 euros per metric ton, or increase prices by at least 50%.