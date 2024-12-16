EU slaps sanctions on dozens more Russian officials

Brussels: The European Union on Monday imposed fresh sanctions on dozens of officials linked to Russia’s war on Ukraine, including two top North Korean defence officials, a military unit blamed for an attack on a Kyiv children’s hospital and the heads of companies in the energy sector.

Russia’s vast shadow fleet of ships that Moscow is exploiting to skirt restrictions on transporting oil and gas, or carrying stolen Ukrainian grain, was also targeted. “This package of sanctions is part of our response to weaken Russia’s war machine and those who are enabling this war, also including Chinese companies,” EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said.