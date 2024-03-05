EU officials propose plans to boost bloc’s defense in face of Russian threats

Brussels: Top European Union officials on Tuesday outlined ambitious plans to boost its defense industry at an unprecedented pace as the bloc

seeks to respond to the threat posed by Russia’s war on Ukraine and a trans-Atlantic partner that could be wavering on its commitments to Europe.

For decades, EU nations have slumbered under the protective nuclear cover of the United States through the NATO alliance while their defense spending and crisis preparedness withered.

A first warning under Donald Trump’s presidency highlighted a lack of coordination and supplies that would be needed if European nations would ever have to defend themselves without Washington’s help.

“After decades of underspending, we must invest more on defense, but we need to do it better and together,” said EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.

“A strong, resilient, and competitive European defense industry is a strategic imperative.”

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has exposed glaring weaknesses in Europe’s arms manufacturing capacities.