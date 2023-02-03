EU officials hold Kyiv talks in show of support for Ukraine

Kyiv: Top European Union officials were due to meet Friday in Kyiv with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a show of support for the country as it battles to counter Russia’s invasion and strives to join the EU as well as NATO.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel, as well as 15 European commissioners, travelled to the Ukrainian capital for what they described as a summit meeting.

The last such summit was held in Kyiv in October 2021 a few months before the war started. The highly symbolic visit is also the first EU political mission of its kind to a country at war. “There will be no let-up in our resolve,” Michel said in a tweet on his apparent arrival in Kyiv. “We will also support (Ukraine) every step of the way on your journey to the EU.”

EU assistance for Ukraine has reached almost 50 billion euros (USD 55 billion) since the fighting started, according to EU officials. The EU is providing Ukraine with financial and humanitarian aid, among other things. It also plans to adopt a 10th package of sanctions again Russia in the coming weeks.

The EU has also announced it’s ramping up its military training mission for Ukraine, from an initial target of pushing 15,000 troops through the schooling to up to 30,000 troops. One focus is to train the crews of tanks that Western countries have offered Ukraine. Ukraine wants to join the 27-nation bloc, and formally submitted its application last June, though that could take years and require the adoption of far-reaching reforms.