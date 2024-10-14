EU condemns attacks on peacekeepers in Lebanon

Beirut: The European Union on Monday condemned attacks on UN peacekeepers in Lebanon and rejected Israeli

allegations that the UN was keeping them there to obstruct military operations against

Hezbollah.

Five peacekeepers have been wounded in attacks that struck their positions since Israel began a ground campaign against the Hezbollah militant group, with most blamed on Israeli forces.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said that “their work is very important. It’s completely unacceptable attacking United Nations troops.”

Israel has been escalating its campaign against Hezbollah after a year of exchanges of fire, while it is also at war with Hamas in Gaza.

Israel’s offensive in Gaza has killed over 42,000 Palestinians, according to local health authorities.