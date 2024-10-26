EU Commission chief promises Bosnia flood aid, support for reform on membership path

SARAJEVO: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Friday promised support for Bosnia as the troubled Balkan country struggles with reform needed to advance toward membership in the European Union.

Von der Leyen was in Bosnia as part of a trip this week to aspiring EU member states in the Western Balkans to assure them that EU enlargement remains a priority for the 27-nation bloc. From Bosnia, von der Leyen went on to neighbouring Serbia.

The Western Balkans countries — Albania, Bosnia, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Serbia — are at different stages in their applications for EU membership. The countries have been frustrated by the slow pace of the process, but Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 has propelled European leaders to push the six to join the bloc.

Bosnia gained candidate status in 2022 while EU leaders in March agreed in principle to open membership negotiations, though Bosnia must still do a lot of work.

“We share the same vision for the future, a future where Bosnia-Herzegovina is a full-fledged member of the European Union,” said von der Leyen at a joint press conference with Bosnian Prime Minister Bojana Kristo. “So, I would say, let’s continue working on that. We’ve gone a long way already, we still have a way ahead of us but I am confident that you’ll make it.”

Last year EU officials offered a 6-billion-euro (about USD 6.5 billion) growth plan to the Western Balkan countries in an effort to double the region’s economy over the next decade and accelerate their efforts to join the bloc.

That aid is contingent on reforms that would bring their economies in line

with EU rules.

The Commission approved the reform agendas of Albania, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, and Serbia on Wednesday, following approval from EU member states. This decision is crucial for allowing payments under the growth plan once agreed reform steps are completed.

“The accession process is merit-based; we focus on the progress a country is making,” said von der Leyen. “What matters is that we have an ambitious reform agenda, similar to the other five Western Balkan countries. We stand ready to help you move forward.”

Bosnia, still grappling with the aftermath of the 1992-95 ethnic war that claimed over 100,000 lives, remains politically divided. An ethnic Serb entity has sought

greater independence.