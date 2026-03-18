EU chief to visit Australia; likely to trade deal conclusion

BRUSSELS: European ​Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will visit Australia ‌to meet Prime Minister Anthony Albanese next week, when the two sides are likely to conclude negotiations on a free trade agreement. Both sides have ​signalled progress after previous talks between Australia and the ​EU collapsed in 2023, mainly over the size of meat import quotas into the European Union. The European Commission, the ​EU executive body, said in a statement that von der ​Leyen’s visit from March 23 to 25 was intended to “strengthen EU ties with a trusted, like-minded partner in the strategically vital Indo-Pacific region.”

Australia said ​Albanese would meet von der Leyen, who will be accompanied ​by EU trade chief Maros Sefcovic, in Canberra on Tuesday on her first ‌trip to the country as European Commission president.

Australia has been seeking greater quotas for lamb and beef exports to Europe. The EU has pushed for lower tariffs on manufactured goods, particularly cars, ​and improved access ​to Australia’s critical minerals to reduce reliance on China.