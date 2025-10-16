EU chief tells Serbia to act on reforms

Belgrade: The European Union’s top official on Wednesday told Serbia’s populist leader to “get concrete” about its proclaimed goal of joining the 27-nation bloc, including implementing sanctions against traditional ally Russia.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also pressed President Aleksandar Vucic over democratic reforms as he faces accusations of a crackdown on protests against his increasingly authoritarian rule in the Balkan country.

“We live in a fractured world with a widening gap between democracies and autocracies,” von der Leyen said at a joint press conference with Vucic. “And you know very well where the European Union stands.”

Serbia remains the only country in Europe that has not imposed sanctions on Moscow over its war in Ukraine. Though he formally says becoming an EU member is Serbia’s strategic goal, Vucic has strengthened relations with Russia and China and stalled on democratic reforms, a precondition for joining the bloc.