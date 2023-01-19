EU assembly wants special court for Ukr war

Brussels: The European Union’s assembly called on the member states on Thursday to back the creation of a special court to judge any war crime of aggression by Russia in Ukraine.

The nonbinding resolution was approved by a 472-19 vote with 33 abstentions in the European Parliament, and underscored the EU’s

willingness to make sure Moscow should be brought to justice for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The legislature called on the EU “to work in close cooperation with Ukraine to seek and build political support in the UNGA and other international forums ... for creating the special tribunal for the crime of aggression against Ukraine.”

This come despite the chief prosecutor saying his court was capable of effectively dealing with war crimes.