EU agrees on new sanctions against Russia

Brussels: European Union countries on Wednesday agreed on a new package of sanctions against Russia to target individuals and businesses

suspected of assisting Moscow in its war against Ukraine, including Chinese companies.

The decision coincides with the second anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion, which began

on February 24, 2022, and comes days after the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

Belgium, which currently holds the rotating presidency of the 27-nation bloc, said the “package is one of the broadest approved by the EU”.

According to several diplomats, EU ambassadors from all member countries agreed to impose sanctions on about 200 companies and individuals.