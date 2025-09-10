Ethiopia launches Africa’s largest dam, neighbours eye power imports

Addis Ababa: Ethiopia on Tuesday inaugurated Africa’s largest dam to boost the economy, end frequent blackouts and support the growth of electric vehicle development in a country that has banned the importation of gasoline-powered vehicles.

As reservoir waters flowed into the turbines of the Grand Renaissance Dam, Ethiopians dressed in colourful regalia viewed the ceremony on large screens

across the capital, Addis Ababa, and celebrated the achievement with dancing to traditional music.

“We will have enough power to charge our electric vehicles from the new dam,” said Belay Tigabu, a bus driver in Addis Ababa’s main bus terminal.

The almost USD 5 billion mega-dam, located on a tributary of the River Nile in the northwest of the country, near the border with Sudan, will produce more than 5,000 megawatts and is expected to double national electricity generation capacity, according to officials.

Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, speaking during the launch, said the dam was a “big achievement” that would show the world what Africans are capable of accomplishing.

“I am proud to announce we will soon be signing an agreement with the government of Ethiopia to receive electricity from the dam that will benefit our hospitals and schools,” said South Sudan’s President

Salva Kiir.agencies