Embassy in Ireland issues safety advisory after attacks on Indians

London: The Indian Embassy in Ireland on Friday issued an advisory expressing safety concerns following recent attacks in and around the capital Dublin and urging Indian citizens to take safety precautions.

“There has been an increase in the instances of physical attacks reported against Indian citizens in Ireland recently,” states the advisory issued online. “The embassy is in touch with the authorities concerned in Ireland in this regard. At the same time, all Indian citizens in Ireland are advised to take reasonable precautions for their personal security and avoid deserted areas, especially in odd hours,” the statement reads. It also added emergency embassy contact details as 0899423734 and [email protected].

The advisory follows a brutal attack on a 40-year-old Indian man at Parkhill Road in the Tallaght suburb of Dublin on July 19, described as “mindless, racist

violence” by locals.agencies