Elon Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy to lead Dept of Government Efficiency: Trump

Washington: US President-elect Donald Trump has announced that Tesla owner Elon Musk and Indian American entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy will lead the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, aimed at improving governance and curbing wasteful expenditures.

Trump has also given them a deadline of July 4, 2026, the 250th Anniversary of The Declaration of Independence.

“I am pleased to announce that the Great Elon Musk, working

in conjunction with American Patriot Vivek Ramaswamy, will lead the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE),” Trump announced

late on Tuesday.

Ramaswamy, 39, is the first Indian American to have been tapped by Trump into his administration beginning January 20 next year. His parents migrated to the US from Kerala. “I look forward to Elon and Vivek making changes to the federal bureaucracy with an eye on efficiency and, at the same time, making life better for all Americans.

Importantly, we will drive out the massive waste and fraud which exists throughout our annual USD 6.5 trillion of government spending,” said the president-elect. “Together, these two wonderful Americans will pave the way for my administration to dismantle government bureaucracy, slash excess regulations, cut wasteful expenditures, and restructure federal agencies -- essential to the ‘Save America’ movement,” he said.

The US President-elect said this will become, potentially, ‘The Manhattan Project’ of the current time.

The Manhattan Project was a massive top-secret government project that resulted in the atomic bomb that ended World War II.