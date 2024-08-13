Elon Musk to interview Donald Trump on X Spaces

Washington: Donald Trump is returning — at least for one night — to do a live interview Monday on X, the platform from which he was banned for nearly two years following the January 6, 2021, storming of the US Capitol.

Trump and Elon Musk, X’s owner, are slated to have what the tech titan has termed a “live conversation” at 8 p.m. Eastern Time that will be “unscripted with no limits on subject matter, so should be highly entertaining!” Musk is soliciting X users to pose their own questions.

The conversation serves not only as a way for the former president to reach potentially millions of voters

directly.

It’s also an opportunity for X, a platform that relies heavily on politics, to redeem itself after some struggles.

X has already been the scene of some of the 2024 cycle’s most memorable moments.