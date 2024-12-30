Elon Musk says H-1B visa system "broken", days after "will go to war" promise

Elon Musk has drawn support from US President-elect Donald Trump after vowing to defend the H-1B visa program, which enables skilled foreign workers to be employed in the United States. The tech billionaire, who is set to co-lead Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency alongside entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, has been vocal about the importance of the visa for the tech industry.

Last week, Musk engaged in a heated exchange on X (formerly Twitter) with a critic who used a video of him discussing SpaceX operations to challenge his stance on the visa program. Musk argued that the H-1B visa has been vital in building companies like SpaceX and Tesla, as well as others that have bolstered America’s economic strength.

“The reason I’m in America, along with many of the critical people who built SpaceX, Tesla, and hundreds of other companies, is because of H-1B,” Musk wrote on X. He followed this with a sharp rebuttal, quoting a line from *Tropic Thunder*, saying, “Take a big step back and F--- YOURSELF in the face.”

Trump Backs Musk’s Position

Trump, addressing the debate, expressed his support for the H-1B program despite opposition from some of his base. “I’ve always believed in these visas,” Trump told a publication, adding that he has utilized the program for his own businesses. “It’s a great program, and it’s why we have it.”

The H-1B visa allows US companies to employ foreign professionals in specialized fields like technology, engineering, and science. Many tech firms, including Tesla, rely on the program to attract top global talent. However, the program has faced scrutiny, particularly during Trump’s first term, when restrictions were imposed to address concerns about job displacement for American workers.

Musk’s Continued Advocacy

Musk, who once held an H-1B visa himself, has consistently defended the program. He emphasized its significance in a recent post, stating, “Anyone—regardless of race, creed, or nationality—who came to America and worked like hell to contribute to this country will forever have my respect. America must remain the land of freedom and opportunity.”

Musk also criticized those prioritizing personal gain over national progress, saying, “This is the right stance for America’s success. Those who sabotage the country for selfish reasons have my complete disdain.”

Immigration Debate Within the GOP

The debate over H-1B visas has divided opinions within the Republican Party. While Trump and Musk advocate for skilled immigration, some members and right-wing influencers, such as Laura Loomer, have voiced opposition, arguing it contradicts an “America First” agenda.

The controversy intensified after Trump appointed Indian-American tech entrepreneur Sriram Krishnan as an adviser on artificial intelligence policy. Krishnan has publicly supported increasing skilled immigration, a stance criticized by immigration hardliners.

Adding to the discourse, Ramaswamy recently commented on American culture, urging a shift toward valuing excellence and hard work over mediocrity. While some praised his statement, it also drew backlash.

Musk responded by calling for the removal of “hateful, unrepentant racists” within the Republican Party, whom he sees as undermining its future. He later clarified that his criticism targeted those opposing immigration reforms essential for American progress.

As the debate unfolds, Musk remains firm in his defense of the H-1B program, emphasizing its critical role in maintaining the United States’ position as a global leader in innovation.