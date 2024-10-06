Elon Musk joins Trump at site of assassination attempt

Washington: Former US president Donald Trump on Saturday returned to Butler, a city in Pennsylvania where he narrowly escaped an assassination bid 12 weeks ago, and addressed thousands of his supporters in this key battleground state, urging them to elect him as the next president of the United States.

Joined by high-profile figures like Tesla owner Elon Musk and his running mate, Senator J D Vance, Trump (78) made a passionate plea to “defeat” Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic candidate in the November 5 presidential poll.

“We must stop her country-destroying regime, radical-left agenda once and for all. We cannot have it happen. So you must get out and you must vote,” Trump said in Pennsylvania, which in this election cycle has emerged as a must-win situation for both candidates.

Trump launched a scathing attack on Harris and accused her of being a failure on multiple fronts, including border security and economy. “She imposed a natural gas export ban on Pennsylvania, which is killing your energy workers and your pricing,” he said.

“Kamala Harris is a radical-left Marxist. She is a woman that is not respected in Congress. She was laughed at Congress. Nobody thought she could win.

They did a coup of Biden. Whether you like him or not, I am not a particularly big fan. We had a debate, and the debate ended. And all of a sudden, they come to him, and they say, we want you out. You are not going to win the election. And he said, ‘I do not want to get out’,” Trump said. “He (Biden) got 14 million (1.4 crore) votes. If you believe in democracy or a system, he got 14 million votes. And she (Harris) got none. She was the first one out, 22 candidates, and she never made it to Iowa. She quit before Iowa, and now she is running. And that is okay. But, you know, we spent USD 150 million beating Biden, and as soon as he was down and out for the count, they said, let us take him out. We will give somebody else to run. Never happened before,” he said.

“She is a person that rated even worse in every statistic than any other senator. She was rated at the bottom of the US Senate. She has destroyed everything she touched,”

Trump said.